Baltimore Bike Share coordinator hired by vendor of $2.36 million bike share program

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation’s former bike share coordinator, who was paid $58,000 a year to oversee the city’s beleaguered $2.36 million system of bike rentals, was hired by Bewegen, the program’s Canadian vendor, after leaving his city job in October, a company spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Jay Decker, who left his job at the transportation department one day before the program’s one-year anniversary, has been named Bewegen’s director of field operations, Bewegen spokesman Chris King said.

In that role, he’s called repeatedly into the city’s weekly Baltimore Bike Share planning conference calls, King said.

“He has knowledge on the background of these new stations opening next week,” King said in a text message Thursday. “That’s why he has been in on these conversations, that’s it. … Jay’s job is not Baltimore Bike Share.”

The Department of Transportation said it is investigating the situation, which could be at odds with a city policy that prohibits former employees from representing outside entities in city business in cases when “the former public servant significantly participated in the same matter as a public servant.”

“Merely being employed by a City vendor after the termination [of] City employment is not prohibited,” said City Solicitor Andre Davis. “Something more is required to trigger a prohibition.”

In a follow-up email after being informed of Decker’s continued involvement in the bike share program as a Bewegen representative, Davis said: “I’m told he was on an approved contract and was not strictly speaking a ‘City employee.’”

In a follow-up email, he attributed that information to the transportation department.

Decker’s primary role at Bewegen is to work with Corps Logistics, its maintenance subcontractor, and bike planners to manage the installation of new bike share systems, officials for both companies said. King said he did not know Decker’s salary.

Bewegen did not make Decker available for an interview. Reached at his Bewegen email account, Decker referred questions to the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

“They'll loop me in if needed,” he wrote.

A spokeswoman for the transportation department declined to do so, citing uncertainty about Bewegen’s media policy and questioning the department’s responsibility for handling the interview request, given that Decker is a former — not a current — employee.

Asked in October where Decker was going after leaving his role with the city, the department told The Baltimore Sun in a statement only that: “Jay will be moving out of the state.” Decker declined an interview request at the time.

Spokeswoman Kathy Dominick provided a brief statement last week denying that Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau had any knowledge that her top bike share official had left to work for the city’s bike share vendor.

“The Director of Transportation was not aware of this situation and we are looking into this matter,” the statement said.

Decker left city government for Bewegen as the city, the vendor and Corps Logistics, its maintenance subcontractor, were working to fix a system so plagued with problems such as thefts and maintenance issues that officials shut it down for a month in September to get it back on track. To limit the thefts, Bewegen installed a steel “Baltimore lock.”

The city hoped to return about 50 bikes to the streets after the shutdown. But a Baltimore Sun review of the system on the Monday after the Oct. 15 re-launch found only about half that number, as well as persisting problems with the accuracy of the mobile app that displays how many bikes are available and where.

Corps Logistics CEO Jim Duffney said that his company has returned 200 bicycles to the street and that the system will soon add nine new docking stations. The Baltimore Bike Share mobile app showed more than 20 reopened stations as of Monday.

The bikes cost $2 to rent for a 45-minute single trip or $15 for a monthly pass, which provides an unlimited number of 45-minute rides for 30 days.

Baltimore Bike Share was supposed to expand from 200 bicycles at 20 stations to 500 bicycles at 50 stations last spring. Transportation officials had hoped to get the system back to initial levels in time for the one-year anniversary.

Duffney said Decker is experienced and will be instrumental in launching programs in Raleigh, N.C., and Pioneer Valley, Mass.

“He’ll support us next year absolutely as we install new locations,” he said.

CAPTION Disney announced Dec. 14 that it plans to purchase a big chunk of 21st Century Fox. The proposed acquisition has raised questions about the future of Disney and Universal Studios theme parks. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Disney announced Dec. 14 that it plans to purchase a big chunk of 21st Century Fox. The proposed acquisition has raised questions about the future of Disney and Universal Studios theme parks. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION Your internet service provider is now allowed to speed up delivery of some online content to your home or phone. (Dec. 14, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Your internet service provider is now allowed to speed up delivery of some online content to your home or phone. (Dec. 14, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6