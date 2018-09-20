Uprooted by hurricane in Puerto Rico, new Horseshoe dealers hope better fortune is in the cards

Raymond Perez Jr. is a year and 1,500 miles removed from the howling winds and torrential rain of the hurricane that ravaged Puerto Rico and plunged the island territory into darkness.

A former casino worker on the island, the 20-year-old has a new job as a blackjack and roulette dealer on the swing shift at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, and a new life.

But like thousands of Puerto Ricans who left after Hurricane Maria, Perez is between worlds. He shares a two-bedroom townhome in Glen Burnie with his father, who also fled to become a table games supervisor at Horseshoe, and as many as six other other newly-hired casino workers from the island staying at the house.

His mother remains in Puerto Rico, where she has a solid government job. His sister, a medical student, is still there, too.

“Puerto Rico is all I ever knew, and it was scary to come over here because you didn't know what was going to happen,” Perez said. “You think about it all the time: Do you want to go back? But I have no intention of leaving.”

Perez is among up to 200,000 residents of Puerto Rico believed by researchers to have left the American territory in the year since the Category 4 Maria devastated the island, seeking better-paying jobs and relief from power outages, water-system issues and a struggling economy. A dozen found work at the Baltimore casino, which needs experienced dealers and anticipates hiring 18 more — most for blackjack, roulette or craps tables — before the end of the month.

The competition for experienced dealers is intense in Maryland — which has six casinos — and surrounding states with legalized gambling, including Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Horseshoe, which employs about 1,400 people, has seen revenue decline since the December 2016 opening of the $1.4 billion MGM National Harbor, about 43 miles away. But Horseshoe has experienced greater than anticipated interest in table games such as blackjack, roulette and craps. In recent years it has reduced the number of slot machines to make way for more table games, and hired more dealers.

Horseshoe general manager Erin Chamberlin called finding a new source of such dealers in the exodus from Puerto Rico a “win-win” for the casino and the workers.

But the new employees must push past harrowing memories of one of the worst natural disasters ever to strike American citizens. An estimated 2,975 people died on the island because of the storm.

Table games dealer Yandres Colon, 21, was on the roof of his grandmother’s house when Maria barreled into Puerto Rico last Sept. 20, with winds of up to 150 miles per hour. The 19-year-old steeled himself and frantically bailed water.

“I had to do it,” he said. “We didn’t want the roof falling in.”

The Perez family was together in their home on Puerto Rico’s west side when Maria struck.

Raymond Sr., 51, recalls gazing out a window at a surreal scene: trees toppling and limbs flying in the park bordering his home.

“There is nothing in the park left,” he said. “Thank God my home didn't have any damage.”

In Maria’s aftermath, Chamberlin happened to have a conversation with a Horseshoe chef who is from Puerto Rico.

“He showed us pictures — it was months after Maria had come through — and I was crying,” Chamberlin said. “It was his family home. He was like, ‘This is how they’re living.’ It was unbelievable. What he showed me broke my heart.”

After that, Chamberlin said, “We said let’s go for it. Let’s see if anybody would like to come over and work. It kind of just snowballed. People needs jobs and and we would love to have experienced folks.”

The elder Perez, a former casino dealer and manager, was working with a Puerto Rican tourism commission last year that had to cut its budget in the hurricane’s wake. A friend of his at Horseshoe called and said: "Maybe you could try my casino."

Perez responded that plenty of others might like jobs, too. Now he’s become a conduit for others seeking to relocate. And he’s like a dad for many of the younger transplants from the island.

He invites the new hires to live in his home in a quiet subdivision about 15 minutes from the casino.

“I open my house and give them the opportunity to stay there,” he said. “We have to help each other. Once they have a couple of checks they’re able to move to another house, and that gives me the opportunity to bring more people.”

He originally rented the house for himself and his son. But it’s become akin to a dormitory, with mattresses on the floor.

Since the casino must be staffed around the clock, the dealers don’t all work the same hours. It seems somebody is always either heading to Horseshoe or going to bed.

“Never a dull moment,” said Raymond Jr., who has been working from 8 o’clock at night to 4 in the morning. After working at a casino in Puerto Rico, he is accustomed to odd hours and to a place where the lights never turn off.

The house has just one bathroom and Raymond Sr. said everybody knows it’s his from 8:00 to 8:20 in the morning when he’s getting ready for work.

“We collect some money to create a budget for food,” the father said. “Breakfast and dinner we make a grocery list and we buy for everybody. Me and my son were Boy Scouts, so we’re used to preparing foods for large amounts of people.”

Raymond Jr. previously worked at one of Puerto Rico’s 17 casinos, which must compete for limited local dollars in the sluggish economy. While initially hampered by flooding and curfews, most casinos were up and running within a few months. But the island remained beset with power and water-system issues and has struggled to regain lost tourism dollars amid continued media coverage of the hurricane deaths and damage.

Not yet 21, he looks almost too young for casino work.

“A lot of people say how are you working as a dealer?” said Perez, wearing his Horseshoe uniform of black slacks and white shirt with a gold bow tie and vest. State law says dealers can be employed at 18 but can’t gamble until 21. “But I've been able to make friends. I have people that come to see me at my table.”

Since the games requires math, dealers must train their brains to be calculators amid the ringing and whirring of slot machines and other background noise. They are expected to be relentlessly cheerful on the job.

"My son is very jolly," his father said. "Everybody likes the way he deals the games."

While dealers earn a salary based on experience, their take-home pay depends largely on tips.

Personable young dealers such as Raymond Jr. can help casinos attract their most coveted demographic — free-spending men in their 20s and 30s.