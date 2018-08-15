Baltimore shuts down problem-plagued Bike Share program in favor of dockless Bird, Lime options

Baltimore has shut down its problem-plagued bike share program permanently after less than two years and entered instead into a pilot program with two other firms offering dockless scooters and bikes, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday.

The city has issued a permit to allow Bird, which launched a pilot fleet of more than 60 dockless, electric scooters in the city this summer, and Lime, which offers dockless bikes and scooters, to each place 1,000 of their bicycles or scooters on streets for six months. The bikes and scooters will come at no cost to the city.

During the pilot period, the city Department of Transportation will work to evaluate the effectiveness of these dockless models, which will inform future regulations of the companies, the department said.

Pugh hailed the dockless scooters and bikes as "the wave of the future."

The bikes and scooters won’t be limited to areas around the Inner Harbor, where the first Bird scooters debuted.

To ensure the dockless program is equitable, the contract requires that the firms offer discounts to low-income customers and place a certain percentage of the vehicles in neighborhoods where more than 40 percent of households earn less than $25,000.

“We've identified neighborhoods that especially that are low income and where the use is really important in terms of alternative transportation," said Michelle Pourciau, director of the Baltimore Department of Transportation. "You'll be seeing them all over the city.”

Those neighborhoods are: Poppleton/The Terraces/Hollins Market, Oldtown/Middle East, Cherry Hill, Greenmount East, Southwest Baltimore, Southern Park Heights, Madison/East End, Sandtown-Winchester/Harlem Park, Pimlico/Arlington/Hilltop, Penn North/Reservoir Hill, Clifton-Berea, Brooklyn/Curtis Bay/Hawkins Point, Greater Charles Village/Barclay and Washington Village/Pigtown.

The move, announced Wednesday at the mayor’s news conference after the weekly Board of Estimates meeting, ends the city’s $2.36 million Baltimore Bike Share contract with Bewegen Technologies, a Canadian firm, and Corps Logistics, its Westport-based maintenance subcontractor.

Neither firm immediately responded to a request for comment.

That program launched in November 2016, promising an eventual 500 bicycles at 50 docking stations around the city — but quickly drew the ire of riders as bicycles disappeared across the system.

City and vendor officials initially blamed the bike shortages on vandalism and theft, but Pourciau said Wednesday that wasn’t why the city ended the program. .

While thefts and vandalism did occur, the system struggled with a long backlog of repair jobs that relegated most of the bicycles to the maintenance lot in Westport.

In a statement, the department said the program was shuttered because it “is not able to meet the growing demand for rental bikes.”

City Councilman Eric Costello acknowledged that the Bike Share system had seen persistent issues.

"We know we had some challenges with Bike Share," he said. "I'm just thankful we're moving forward quickly."

Eventually, Pourciau said, the city will reassess whether dockless and docked vehicles can "coexist."

"But right now," she said, "we need to look at something different."

This story will be updated.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6