New arena 'not recommended' as part of Baltimore Convention Center expansion, Maryland Stadium Authority says

The Maryland Stadium Authority has concluded that a plan to build a replacement for Royal Farms Arena on the site of the Baltimore Convention Center is too ambitious and complicated to be realistic.

Michael Frenz, the agency’s executive director, told Mayor Catherine Pugh in a letter that the arena aspect of the convention center project is “not recommended” because of “significant operational and construction related challenges.”

A stadium authority-commissioned architectural and design study released Friday lays out a range of options for the future of the convention center and, potentially, the arena, to replace obsolete facilities with ones on par with competitors in Washington, Philadelphia and beyond.

Renovation and expansion of the convention center would take as much as six years for a complicated design that would include an arena, according to the study.

The agency did endorse the idea of building a second convention center hotel, in part because convention center expansion would likely require taking over the footprint of the nearby Sheraton Inner Harbor hotel.

Even the most conservative option in the report — which would take at least four years to complete — would add hundreds of thousands of square feet to a renovated convention center. The most complicated plan architects and designers analyzed would also include a 500-room hotel and an arena with seating for as many as 17,500 people.

The report says that convention center expansion is needed “to meet market demands.” In any scenario, it calls for demolition of the convention center’s aged East Building, bounded by Pratt, Sharp and Charles streets, and also suggests the convention center would need to take over the footprint of the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel at Conway and Charles streets to make room for adequate convention exhibition space.

City officials and business people have been discussing how to replace the aging, cramped Royal Farms Arena for at least 20 years with little progress. Proposals have been made for the current site, a few blocks away at the convention center and Canton. A few years ago, developers David Cordish and the Paterakis family suggested a gleaming new arena on Piers 5 and 6 on the Inner Harbor. This week, the developers behind Port Covington said a few operators have approached them about building one in their South Baltimore project. Through it all, the old arena continues to host sporting events, concerts, rallies and other events. Here's a look at the various iterations of the arena, and the proposals for it, through the years. (Christopher Dinsmore) (Christopher Dinsmore)

The analysis doesn’t estimate price tags for the various options, but says a new arena would require significant private investment.

The idea of a renovated convention center combined with an arena and hotel originated in 2011, when construction magnate Willard Hackerman floated the $900 million idea and offered his investment. But that proposal stalled after Hackerman died in 2014.

The report released Friday was aimed at exploring the feasibility and the logistics of reviving such an idea.

The Maryland Stadium Authority commissioned the $460,000 study in May 2017, and tapped a team that included: Ayers Saint Gross, a Baltimore design firm; LMN Architects of Seattle; Clark Construction of Bethesda; Populous, a Kansas City firm that designed Oriole Park at Camden Yards; and Perkins Eastman, a New York-based design firm.

The report calls for expanding convention center square footage from 1.2 million to 1.7 million, including an increase in exhibit space from 300,000 square feet to at least 400,000 square feet. The oldest portion of the convention center, the East Building, opened in 1979; the center expanded into its West Building between Sharp and Howard streets in 1997.

It suggests replacing the 337-room Sheraton with a 500-room hotel that would be the second one connected to the convention center. The other, a 757-room, city-owned Hilton convention center hotel, opened in 2008.

And it also explored construction of a 565,000-square-foot arena with room for at least 13,000 seats, depending on configuration. The Royal Farms Arena opened in 1962 as the Baltimore Civic Center and seats between 12,000 and 14,000 people, depending on the event.

This story will be updated.

