Maryland governor to pitch $5 billion incentive package to lure Amazon headquarters to Montgomery

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration will submit legislation in the next few weeks to build a $5 billion incentive package to lure Amazon HQ2 to Montgomery County.

The proposal — a combination of state and local tax incentives and big infrastructure improvements — will require approval from state lawmakers and would be the biggest economic development deal in state history.

Even before Amazon announced that Montgomery County was among the top 20 finalists to win the coveted campus and its 50,000 jobs, Hogan had already proposed setting aside $10 million in cash in his spending plan unveiled this week to lure Amazon to the state.

Montgomery County was the only Maryland site selected as a finalist.

Thursday’s announcement that one of Maryland’s wealthiest jurisdictions was a finalist sets the stage for a heated debate in Annapolis about how much the state wants to spend to bring the company to Montgomery County, and not leaders’ preferred location in economically depressed Baltimore.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” House Speaker Michael E. Busch said of the proposed $5 billion deal. “The question is whether we get the return on the dollar for the investment the governor is talking about.”

In a statement, Hogan called Amazon’s announcement “tremendous news for Montgomery County, our entire state, and further proof that Maryland is truly open for business. … This news is certainly welcome, but the real challenge lies ahead — and Maryland is ready to meet it.”

Democratic leaders who dominate the General Assembly immediately agreed to work with Hogan, a Republican, to help pass some incentive package for the internet retailer.

But division was also immediately apparent, with Democratic Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller saying he backed a deal for Amazon but in the next breath criticizing Hogan’s new budget proposal for leaving out money for Baltimore recovery projects and a new hospital in Prince George’s County.

“First, we have to to take care of the needs of the state, then we can focus on attracting a world-class company like Amazon,” Miller told reporters.

Busch said that sending that incentive package to Montgomery — one of Maryland’s most successful economic engines — is “a different debate” than improving Baltimore.

“I don’t want to be in a bidding war, competing with bigger states like California and Illinois,” Busch said. “It’s hard to talk about $5 billion when you’re behind on school construction, behind on health care.”

The governor had said he would personally lobby to bring Amazon to Baltimore’s Port Covington and, like other Maryland leaders, had described that site as the state’s best bet.

Maryland offered up multiple locations for the coveted “HQ2,” which comes with the promise of a $5 billion investment by the company. Prince George’s County and Howard County also pitched the Seattle-based giant. Amazon said it received 238 bids from across North America.

House Majority Leader Bill Frick, a Democrat from Montgomery County, called for a “moment of regional cooperation” with the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia, which are also among the top 20 finalists.

Frick, who is running for Montgomery County executive, urged regional leaders to see each other as allies in luring the company to the area, not opponents, since the massive economic development project would have a regional benefit.

“Montgomery County losing out to Washington, D.C., is still a win,” Frick said. “Montgomery County losing to Atlanta is a loss.”

At the same time, Frick urged the state to present the best deal it could.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I don’t think we should nickel-and-dime it,” he said.

Not all Montgomery County politicians agree. Democrat Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, who is running for governor, criticized the governor’s $10 million cash proposal to Amazon as “corporate welfare.”

Madaleno, vice chair of the Budget and Taxation Committee, said he only supported an incentive package that was good deal to all Maryland taxpayers, not just a good deal for Amazon’s shareholders. He suggested Maryland offer a $1 billion investment in its higher-education system that tailors programs to help provide Amazon “the best workforce on the planet.”

Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings, a Republican from Baltimore County, said the state needs to be “judicious” in how it uses state resources to sweeten a deal for Amazon.

“It’s tricky,” Jennings said. “You want to do everything you can to attract the business, but then again, you don’t want to give away everything to get them here.”

“Whatever we do give, it needs to be fair to the taxpayers and fair to the other businesses that we’re trying to recruit,” he said.

This article will be updated.