GE to shut down Laurel plant employing 180

GE Healthcare confirmed Thursday it will shut down a plant in Laurel that employs about 180 people making incubators and warmers for hospital neonatal intensive care units.

The company will take the next 12 to 24 months to transfer the work in that facility to a site it operates in Wisconsin, said Benjamin Fox, a GE spokesman.

The move "will help the business stay competitive by combining business operations, leveraging technical expertise and encouraging engineering collaboration," Fox said in an e-mail.

About 180 employees at the facility will be impacted by the closing, he said, though some will be relocated or work remotely from Maryland. A "significant" number of new positions would also be added in Wisconsin, Fox said.

GE will help employees identify jobs both within and outside the company. The company also will offer those who lose their jobs "income extension" and "other benefits," Fox said.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/ankwalker