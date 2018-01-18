Doctors group promotes its economic impact in Maryland

There are 17,633 active patient care physicians in Maryland supporting more than 213,000 jobs and generating $3.95 billion in economic output for the state’s economy, according to a study released by MedChi, Maryland’s medical society, and the American Medical Association.

The doctors each generated more than $2 million in activity for the state’s economy on average, including more than $1.1 million in workers’ wages and benefits on average, according to the study.

MedChi and AMA said the study’s goal is to show the effects from physicians beyond “safeguarding the health and welfare of the patients.”

Health care generally is among the biggest contributors to the state’s workforce of more than 3.1 million people in Maryland as of November, according to the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The state agency reported in November that there were about 478,000 people working in education and health services and about 488,000 in health care and social assistance. That compares to about 472,000 working in trade, transportation and utilities; 466,000 working in professional and business services; 407,000 working in federal and local government, 294,000 working in retail.

