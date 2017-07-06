Maryland Hospital Association CEO headed to California

Carmela Coyle, the longtime president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, is stepping down from the post in the fall to head the California Hospital Association.

Coyle has served in her current position for nine years. The executive committee of the Maryland association said it will begin a national search for her replacement.

"Carmela's service to Maryland's hospitals, and to the patients and communities we all serve, has been marked by intelligence, integrity, and compassion," Mary Pat Seurkamp, MHA chair and President Emerita at Notre Dame of Maryland University, said in a statement. "We are proud of her legacy and we are confident the talented and dedicated MHA team will continue our good work as we search for her replacement."

Coyle also spent 20 years at the American Hospital Association and six years at the Congressional Budget Office.

"It has been my great privilege to work with our state's hospital leaders in blazing the trail to advance care delivery in Maryland and, indeed, to serve as a possible model for the nation," Coyle said in a statement. "The work of Maryland's hospitals has been extraordinary. It has been an even greater privilege to build an exceptional team of association professionals. I am confident that MHA is well-positioned for continued success moving ahead."

