Baltimore ski pole maker expands role supplying U.S. Freestyle Ski Team

Baltimore-based Zipline Ski will supply goggles and poles for the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team in a contract that extends through 2020 and includes the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang in South Korea.

The company had been supplying poles since 2014 designed by Zipline's founder, former U.S. Ski Team athlete Chuck Heidenreich. An expanded role as an official team supplier will give team members the option of using newly launched Zipline Podium Goggles and a new version of Zipline's Graphite Poles.

Heidenreich created products based on his experience as a mogul skier and his 25 years in sports product development, including with Spaulding Sporting Goods. The newest Zipline Podium pole is described as the first of its kind, incorporating Kevlar for added strength. The poles are designed to be lightweight and durable. The goggles, introduced this year, use a magnetic lens system.

Several freestyle ski team members have chosen to use Zipline equipment this season, including Ryan Dyer, Abe Studler, K.C. Oakley and Jaelin Kauf. The team will kick off its World Cup competition season Saturday in Ruka, Finland.

Matt Gnoza, the freestyle ski team's head mogul coach, said Zipline makes "some of the finest poles and goggles in the industry."

Zipline also said it has formed a partnership with ski maker Shaman Skis of Finland, another supplier to the U.S. freestyle ski team. Zipline distributes Shaman skis.

Heidenreich started his company in Baltimore in 2013 and sells through the company's website and at several ski shops, including the Baltimore Ski Warehouse in Glen Burnie.

