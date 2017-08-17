Aimed at 'cord cutters,' YouTube TV expands into Baltimore market

YouTube TV, which bills itself as an alternative to cable television, is expanding into Baltimore and 13 other markets.

With the new markets — including Boston, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., Memphis, Tenn., Nashville, Tenn., and Pittsburgh — YouTube TV said Thursday it is now available in 50 percent of U.S. households.

It said it plans to expand into 17 additional markets in the coming weeks, including Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Milwaukee, San Diego and St. Louis.

YouTube TV, a Google-owned pay service, is different from YouTube, its online partner offering originally created videos.

It offers nearly 50 networks, promoting itself as suitable for a generation “that loves live TV but wants it delivered in a way that suits their mobile and flexible lifestyles.”

Its offerings include live local feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, cable networks including ESPN, AMC and FX, and local sports networks including NBC Sports and Fox Sports in many markets.

Also Thursday, Baltimore-based Sinclair Broadcast Group said it has reached an agreement with YouTubeTV for the service to include not only Sinclair’s major-network affiliates, but also the Tennis Channel.

The companies “also expect YouTube TV to expand its offering to include Sinclair’s CW and MyNetwork TV stations, as well as the 24-hour science fiction channel, Comet TV,” Sinclair said in a news release.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker