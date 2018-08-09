Hotel workers at Baltimore Marriott Waterfront consider unionizing to boost wages, benefits

Mohammed Saif, who works as a server at Apropoe’s in the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, has taken on extra jobs just to make ends meet and support his family.

Saif said he has not had a raise in four years. He typically starts working at the restaurant around 6 a.m., then after his shift runs a small corner grocer on the West Side until evening. For a while, he worked a third job driving for Uber but gave that up when he became worried about falling asleep.

The 56-year-old Towson resident is among a group of workers at the Harbor East hotel who say they want to unionize to seek better pay and benefits and increased hours. Backed by Unite Here, a union that represents hospitality workers, hotel employees have approached management about starting a process to decide whether to organize.

Employees who work as housekeepers, servers, cooks and in other roles plan to walk a picket line outside the hotel Thursday afternoon to highlight their plight.

Representatives of the Marriott hotel did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

“I cannot survive with the one job,” said Saif, who worked at the hotel from 2001 to 2005 then returned in 2010 to a job that pays $7.47 an hour plus tips. “I have a family. I have to take care of my children. We just want a fair process” to decide on union representation.

Unite Here represents 3,000 hospitality workers in the Baltimore area, including about 700 hotel workers at places such as the Hyatt Regency and the HIlton Baltimore, said Tracy Lingo, staff director for Baltimore-based Local 7 of Unite Here. Local 7 represents some workers at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, food service workers at universities, workers at the Baltimore Convention Center and concession workers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Marriott workers want the Bethesda-based hotel management company to agree to a process that can take place in a neutral environment without retaliation or harassment, Lingo said.

The Harbor East Marriott is among big projects that received city tax breaks designed to help spur economic development and create jobs. Under a 1998 agreement, the city gave hotel developer H&S Properties a $5 million low-interest loan, a $5 million grant and a break on property taxes through a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. The hotel pays $1 a year on property taxes for 25 years.

“A lot of downtown development has been paid for by these big subsidies that are justified by the hotels to create good jobs,” Lingo said. “What we’re finding is even though Marriott is the largest hospitality company in the world, workers are not able to sustain themselves on the jobs in the hotel.”

Lingo said workers at the Baltimore Marriott are among employees of the hospitality giant across the country who are taking similar steps and fighting for improved wages. Some Marriott hotels are unionized, while others are not.

“These are workers who are speaking out and joining workers across the country, doing same thing in nearly 100 Marriotts, both union and non-union workers standing up to say one job should be enough and should be able to pay people enough to live in cities, work, raise families, not be in debt and retire with dignity,” Lingo said.

Unite Here launched a similar national campaign in 2013 aimed at unionized and non-unionized Hyatt hotels to fight what the group said was a growing trend of hotels reducing permanent staff and hiring temporary workers instead. The Hyatt Regency Baltimore voted to unionize in 2014 after management agreed to a legally binding neutrality agreement that oversaw the organizing process.

If the unionization effort succeeds, Local 7 would represent about 220 of the Baltimore Marriott’s hotel’s workers, including housekeepers who do not work for contractors, cooks, restaurant and banquet servers, bartenders and others.

Jose Ramirez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who has worked for Marriott for 20 years and in Baltimore since 2007, said he joined the union fight to try to increase his hours and shifts from only four days a week. Last year, he earned $22,000.

“I’m 62 years old,” he said in a union announcement. “I’d love to be making plans to retire and travel around the world. But I have to spend money from my 401K just to pay my bills. How am I going to retire?”

