Williams Sonoma is closing its Towson mall store

Williams Sonoma is closing its store in Towson Town Center, leaving Baltimore area stores open in Columbia and Cross Keys in the city.

A spokeswoman for the cookware and home goods retailer did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the closing. The store, located in Towson Town Center mall on level four near Macy's, is expected to shut its doors in April.

A sign at the store announcing the closing says locations at Village Square in Cross Keys and the Mall in Columbia will remain open.

The move comes as more than a dozen retailers are closing hundreds of stores throughout the U.S. in response to changing consumer habits such as more online shopping.

Electonic and appliance retailer hhgregg said last week it would retrench, closing 88 stores, including six in the Baltimore area. BCBG Max Azria Group, which filed for bankruptcy last week, began closing about 120 U.S. stores in February, including locations at the Towson mall and at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

Mall stores The Limited and Wet Seal also have closed all their stores.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com