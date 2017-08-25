Williams Scotsman sees big opportunities for growth following acquisition

The acquisition of Baltimore’s Williams Scotsman by a pair of Hollywood executives will unshackle the modular building company from its European parent and allow it to grow quickly.

Double Eagle Acquisitions, a California investment vehicle created by entertainment veterans Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan, announced plans to acquire Williams Scotsman from Paris-based Algeco Scotsman earlier this week in a deal worth $1.1 billion.

Double Eagle, along with other stakeholders, will recapitalize the company with about $800 million cash and refocus Williams Scotsman on the U.S. market with an eye toward expansion and acquisitions.

“This is truly a $3 billion management team managing a $1 billion company,” Sagansky said during a call with investors. “But we don’t have to wait five years to double the size of the company. We can do it much faster.”

Double Eagle declined to comment beyond its executives’ statements to investors, and Algeco did not respond to a request for comment. Williams Scotsman officials in Baltimore referred questions to Double Eagle and Algeco.

Williams Scotsman leases modular buildings, such as those used on a construction site or as temporary classrooms for schools.

In a market worth an estimated $5 billion a year, Williams Scotsman is among the largest players. The company reported revenue of $428 million in 2016 with a 17 percent market share, according to Double Eagle’s investor presentation.

Founded in 1955, Williams Scotsman went public in 2005, before being acquired by Algeco two years later. It has more than 1,200 employees across 90 North American offices, including its headquarters at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point.

The company also has a local sales and service facility in Harmans.

Besides the construction and education industries, Williams Scotman provides portable, temporary solutions for a variety of needs, ranging from pop-up retail to disaster relief.

For the U.S. Open Tennis Championship that started this week, the company provided 42 units of temporary work spaces, according to the firm’s Facebook page. It also leases furniture and small appliances and can wire the buildings for technology needs.

Separated from its parent company, Williams Scotsman’s executive team will be able to focus exclusively on growing its U.S. business, without being held back by the somewhat slower European market, said Karyl Leggio, a professor of finance at Loyola University Maryland.

“They’re going to have money to allow them to grow, they’re not going to have the challenge of having corporate headquarters overseas,” Leggio said. “There are some great opportunities to grow again.”

The relocatable modular building space is comprised of dozens of small local firms, a handful of regional players and two large, national firms — Williams Scotsman and Pennsylvania-based ModSpace.

The market’s diversity makes it ripe for acquisitions, especially amid a growing demand for both relocatable and permanent modular buildings, said Tom Hardiman, executive director of the Modular Building Institute.

Williams Scotsman and other companies with fleets of relocatable buildings have benefited from a rise in construction amid a strengthening economy, and school expansions, as administrators look to accommodate growing student populations, he said.

California, where Williams Scotsman’s new parent is based, Texas and Florida are among the top users of relocatable classrooms, Hardiman said.

Permanent modular construction — using modular techniques to erect large-scale, permanent buildings — is also growing in popularity, Hardiman said.

While Williams Scotsman has done some work with permanent construction, it is one of the largest players in relocatable buildings and Hardiman expects the company would focus its growth there.

“There are some that straddle the fence and do a little of both, but more often than not they’ll specialize in one side or the other,” Hardiman said. “I wouldn’t expect to see Williams make a big push into that unless they change their business model.”

While they offered few details, Double Eagle and Algeco executives said during their investor call that they expect big things from Williams Scotsman.

“They are far outpacing both U.S. construction spending and all of their competitors,” Sagansky told investors. “And should Congress ever pass an infrastructure bill like the president is talking about, well, that’s like adding rocket fuel to Williams Scotsman.”

Double Eagle was created by Sagansky, once the president of CBS Entertainment, and Harry Sloan, a former CEO of MGM. In 2015, the firm raised $500 million through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring another company. Last fall, it was reportedly in talks to acquire Playboy Enterprises, but such a deal never came to fruition.

An East Coast modular building company is a far cry from Sagansky’s and Sloan’s decades of experience in Hollywood and two prior business deals — both in entertainment.

That’s not unusual, according to John Simson, the director of the business and entertainment program at American University’s Kogod School of Business.

“When you have a certain level of success in the entertainment industry, it’s usually easy to find money to support interesting business ventures in other areas,” Simson said in an email. “People bet on successful people.”

Brad Soultz will stay on as Williams Scotsman’s president and CEO, and former CEO Gerry Holthaus will return as chairman.

The company will keep its headquarters in Baltimore and trade publicly under the Double Eagle stock, which will be renamed. The deal is expected to close in October.

Leggio, the Loyola professor, agreed with Simson, adding that bringing back Holthaus is a sign of confidence in the local management team.

“The structure is pretty much make sure you get a good company,” she said, “and then let it run.”

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz