Amazon now offering grocery delivery from Whole Foods in Baltimore

Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Baltimore can have orders from Whole Foods Market delivered within a couple of hours, according to a news release from the companies.

The service, offered through Amazon’s Prime Now, also launched in Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond, Va. According to the news release, expansion of the service to other U.S. cities is planned for this year.

Two-hour delivery through the service is free for Prime members, and delivery within one hour is $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

