WellDoc adds hypertension to diabetes management app

WellDoc, a Columbia-based health care technology company, announced that it has integrated hypertension and weight management coaching into its BlueStar app, which helps people manage type 2 diabetes.

People with diabetes and hypertension, common diseases that often occur together, have more than double the risk of stroke and heart attacks, and company officials say the app aims to help them better manage the chronic conditions. The diseases also increase risk of eye, kidney and nerve disease.

The app collects data and provides coaching so people can better self manage, the company said.

The company also plans a stand-alone hypertension management app by year’s end and is developing other products for those with multiple chronic diseases.

Founded in 2005, WellDoc has raised millions from venture capital firms and pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

