Weis Markets will open in Fullerton April 12

Weis Markets will open its planned Nottingham supermarket on Thursday, April 12, the Sunbury, Pa.,-based grocer said.

The more than 67,000-square-foot store will open in a redeveloped former Kmart space in Fullerton Plaza at 7927 Bel Air Road. It is the 52nd Maryland location for the grocer.

Weis has been expanding in the Baltimore area over the past few years, partly by taking over former Mars Super Markets and Food Lion stores.

The new supermarket will employ 140 full- and part-time workers.

Weis said it offers a large produce department with organic selections, seafood and meat departments, a deli with a hot foods bar and hand-rolled sushi, a pharmacy and a Gas N’ Go Fuel Center.



The chain runs 205 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

