Wegmans is hiring at Maryland stores

Wegmans Food Markets is hiring part-time and full-time workers at Baltimore-area stores in Abingdon, Columbia, Gambrills, Hunt Valley and Owings Mills.

The grocer expects to fill a couple hundred positions at seven stores in Maryland and seven in Virginia, including entry-level managers and staff on culinary and perishable teams.

"While a lot of retailers are looking for seasonal help this time of year, we're hiring new team members for year-round positions," Bob Farr, Wegmans Virginia division manager, said in the company's announcement Tuesday.

The retailer needs additional employees in prepared foods, pizza, bakery, meat, produce, deli, sub shop and cheese shop departments. For the culinary team, which Wegmans said provides, restaurant-quality prepared foods, the grocer is seeking cooks as well as people who are passionate about food.

Employees can expect opportunities for growth, competitive pay and benefits, the company said. Formal development programs and on-the-job training is offered.

The family-owned Wegmans runs 92 stores in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia Massachusetts.

