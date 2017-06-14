Walmart plans to remodel at least eight Maryland stores this year

Walmart is remodeling at least eight Maryland stores this year, including four in the Baltimore area, and will open a new store in Washington County, the retailer said.

The new store, south of Hagerstown off Arnett Drive, will open between late August and mid-September and employ 300 people. Walmart announced its full-year investment plans for Maryland in late May.

The mass discounter plans to spend several million dollars on each store remodel, said Phillip Keene, a Walmart spokesman.

Renovations will be unveiled at the Walmart Supercenter in Arbutus on Aug. 4 and at the Walmart Supercenter in Rosedale on Sept. 15. Projects have been completed at stores in Columbia and Owings Mills.

New features include an electronics department with interactive displays, an expanded hardware department with industrial and power tools, more self-checkout lanes and wider aisles.

Last year the discounter opened a replacement store in Frederick. The company remodeled seven stores across the state, including in Towson, Mount Airy and Laurel, and launched online grocery pickup service in three Baltimore-area markets, Aberdeen, Cockeysville and Severn.

