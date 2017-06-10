Baltimore Social rebrands as Volo City

Baltimore Social, the sports league organizer, held a kickoff party Saturday to celebrate its rebranding as Volo City.

The outdoor festival was held in Port Covington.

The organization organizes adults and kids leagues. For every adult who plays, it says, a kid plays for free through the Volo City Kids Foundation.

Volo City was founded as Baltimore Social in 2010. The new name is derived from the Italian word "to fly."

As Volo City expanded to other cities — including Washington, New York and San Francisco — each site was given its own name and brand.

It said Saturday marks the beginning of a "unified" brand name — Volo City.

