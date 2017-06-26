Botanical research firm to relocate HQ to Baltimore, bringing 200 jobs

Vitreon America Inc. will move its headquarters to Baltimore City from Northern Virginia, bringing 200 full-time jobs over five years and opening a 200,000-square-foot high-tech laboratory, company and state officials announced Monday.

The botanical research company will move to Wicomico Street in South Baltimore to be closer to Maryland's medical and scientific research institutions, including a research-oriented greenhouse at Morgan State University, officials said.

The firm has developed what's believed to be one of the largest plant databases that can be used to develop plant-based pharmaceuticals, a growing area in the drug market.

State economic development officials are working with the company on a relocation package. Vitreon is eligible for job creation related tax breaks.

