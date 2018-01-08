Urban Outfitters closes Baltimore Harborplace store

Urban Outfitters has closed at Harborplace in Baltimore, leaving just two locations of the apparel retailer in Maryland.

The store, an anchor at the Inner Harbor pavilions since spring 2007, closed at the end of the day Sunday, a store manager said.

Urban Outfitters remains open in Towson and in Mongtomery Mall in Bethesda.

A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia-based apparel and home goods retailer could not be reached Monday. It is a brand of Urban Outfitters Inc., along with Antrhropologie and Free People. Despite the Harborplace closing, the chain had been opening stores last year, including 16 new locations — a mix of its brands — the company said in its most recent quarterly report, filed Nov. 20. During that time, it closed six locations, including one Urban Outfitters store.

Renovations have been underway at Harborplace by New York-based owner Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., which bought the festival-style mall for nearly $100 million in 2012. Under a land lease with the city, the owner was required to make capital improvements within three years, including an overhaul to make the waterfront attraction more of a destination for area residents.

The developer presented a plan to the city in fall 2015, when the company said it expected new tenants in about 20 percent of the space. Questions about the project were referred to Stephanie Mineo, senior vice president of leasing for Ashkenazy. Mineo could not be reached Monday.

