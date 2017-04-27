Under Armour posts its first quarterly loss

Under Armour Inc. posted its first quarterly loss as a public company for the first three months of the year on Thursday but said sales growth met expectations and called the results a "solid start" to the year.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel and footwear brand, which has struggled in a weak retail environment, reported a net loss of $2.3 million, or a loss 1 cent per share, when adjusted for currency. Sales for the three months that ended March 31 rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion, meeting Wall Street's expectations. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it was reporting revenue on a "currency neutral" basis, excluding foreign exchange impact to help investors make more accurate comparisons to previous quarters.

"By proactively managing our growth to deliver superior innovative product, continuing to strengthen our connection with consumers and increasing our focus on operational excellence — we have great confidence in our ability to drive toward our full year targets," Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank said in the company's announcement.

The company maintained its outlook for the year, with annual sales expected to grow 11 percent to 12 percent to nearly $5.4 billion. Under Armour had previously lowered its outlook to that range from the low 20 percent range.

Sales during the first quarter were driven by a 13 percent gain in online and branded store sales, but a slower pace of sales through retailers. Sales in the U.S. were down 1 percent, hurt by the loss of retailers that had sold Under Armour products but filed for bankruptcy, such as The Sports Authority.

International sales made up a fifth of revenue, growing 52 percent.

Before the end of last year, Under Armour had reported quarterly gains of 20 percent or more for nearly seven years.

In the first quarter, apparel sales rose 7 percent and footwear sales grew 2 percent, compared to a 64 percent jump in footwear sales in the first three months of last year.

Profit margins were down, the company reported, hurt by excess inventories amid weak demand. Cash and cash equivalents rose 10 percent, to $172 million, while total debt rose 8 percent to $861 million, the company said.