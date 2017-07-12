University of Maryland Medical System board approves affiliation with Dimensions Health

The University of Maryland Medical System board of directors executive committee voted Wednesday to bring Dimensions Health Corporation under the UMMS banner.

The vote authorizes, Robert A. Chrencik, UMMS president and chief executive officer, to enter into an affiliation agreement with Dimensions in Prince George's County.

The Dimensions board voted last month to allow the merger to go through.

The two health systems must now work through several legal, regulatory and financial agreements to finalize the deal. They must still hammer out agreements for governance restructuring and branding and complete land transfer agreements. The systems must also prove that their affiliation does not violate federal antitrust laws.

The goal is to the have the affiliation completed this year. Groundbreaking for the construction of a new regional medical center in Largo is expected later this year.

The developments comes after years of negotiations and lobbying.

Dimensions own Laurel Regional Hospital, Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, and an ambulatory care center in Bowie.

The UMMS portfolio includes a flagship hospital in downtown Baltimore and and 10 affiliated acute care hospitals throughout the state.

