Ukazoo Books finds new location in Towson

Ukazoo Books has found a new Towson location.

The buyer and seller of new and used books that opened in Dulaney Plaza in 2007 will relocate to Loch Raven Boulevard, south of the intersection with Joppa Road.

The bookseller announced the new site, 8641 Loch Raven Blvd., on its Facebook page and said it plans to reopen in mid-to-late January next door to Tunes, a buyer and seller of used CDs, DVDs, video games and LPs.

"Lots of parking, no stairs to carry up buyback books and more manageable rent," the Facebook post said.

Edward Whitfill, general manager and co-owner, said in early November that the retailer lost its lease and was planning to move to Parkville by early December before a deal to buy a building on Harford Road fell through.

The store had been on a month-to-month lease for the 10,000-square-foot space, but the landlord found a long-term tenant.

Race Pace Bicycles will open in the current Ukazoo location by mid- to-late March, the chain's seventh location.

"This is going to be a great business for that location," Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said of the new location. "It will add to the positive things already underway for the Joppa Road corridor. The community is very happy with this use."

Caption Banks just can't quit charging you overdraft fees Overdraft fees made up 8% of banks' net income last year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, or $11.2 billion. (Dec. 20, 2016) Overdraft fees made up 8% of banks' net income last year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, or $11.2 billion. (Dec. 20, 2016) Caption Six retailers agree to stop using on-call shift scheduling Six retailers have agreed to stop using on-call shift scheduling following an inquiry by a coalition of nine state attorneys general. (Dec.20, 2016) Six retailers have agreed to stop using on-call shift scheduling following an inquiry by a coalition of nine state attorneys general. (Dec.20, 2016)

Marks said Royal Farms had proposed a gas station and convenience store for the site, which the community opposed.

On his recommendation, the County Council denied a request in August for a zoning change that would have permitted the gas station during the countywide rezoning process.

"It's another sign of the momentum we have along this corridor," including projects such as a Gavigan's furniture store on the site of Harold's fruit market on Joppa Road.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com