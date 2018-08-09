Tribune Media pulls out of Sinclair Broadcast meger

Tribune Media Co. announced Thursday morning that it terminated its controversial $3.9 billion merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group, citing regulatory hurdles.

The Chicago-based broadcaster also said it filed a suit against Sinclair, headquartered in Hunt Valley, for breach of contract.

Tribune has been considering its options since the Federal Communications Commission voted last month to send Sinclair’s application to a review by an administrative law judge, a move that typically signals the end of such mergers.

"In light of the FCC's unanimous decision, referring the issue of Sinclair's conduct for a hearing before an administrative law judge, our merger cannot be completed within an acceptable timeframe, if ever," Tribune CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. "This uncertainty and delay would be detrimental to our company and our shareholders. Accordingly, we have exercised our right to terminate the Merger Agreement, and, by way of our lawsuit, intend to hold Sinclair accountable."

Sinclair could not be reached immediately for comment.

On Wednesday, Sinclair said it remained in discussions with Tribune about how to secure FCC approval of the deal, which has drawn wide-ranging criticism from across the political spectrum for how it would give the company access to so much of the nation’s broadcast market. Some worried it would use the broader platform to continue to push conservative views.

“The collapse of the merger is great news for dozens of local communities that will be spared Sinclair’s slanted coverage and ridiculous must-runs...,” said Craig Aaron, CEO of Free Press. “Millions of people spoke out against this deal, and that public pressure was instrumental in keeping the spotlight on Sinclair.”

The deal, as originally announced in May 2017, would give Sinclair control of 233 TV stations, including 42 Tribune-owned stations and a presence in such top markets as New York and Chicago. Under that proposal, Sinclair stations would reach 72 percent of U.S TV households. (Tribune Media was formerly part of Tribune Co., which once owned The Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, but spun them off in 2014.)

To stay under the national TV ownership cap, Sinclair had proposed shedding 23 stations, including 14 owned by Tribune and nine of its own.

But last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, long considered friendly to Sinclair, raised “serious concerns” last month about whether the deal would serve the public interest and about Sinclair’s candor in describing the deals to sell some stations, a charge Sinclair denied.

In suing Sinclair in Delaware’s chancery court for breach of contract, Tribune echoed Pai’s concerns.

“In an effort to maintain control over stations it was obligated to sell, Sinclair engaged in unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations with the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission ... over regulatory requirements, refused to sell stations in the markets as required to obtain approval, and proposed aggressive divestment structures and related-party sales that were either rejected outright or posed a high risk of rejection and delay — all in derogation of Sinclair's contractual obligations.”

Tribune said the contract required Sinclair to make its best effort to obtain prompt regulatory approval of the deal.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore.

cdinsmore@baltsun.com

twitter.com/CKDinsmore