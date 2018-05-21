Tradepoint Atlantic acquires Sparrows Point shipyard for $33.5 million

Tradepoint Atlantic has purchased the former Sparrows Point shipyard giving it control of more of the east Baltimore County industrial peninsula it is redeveloping into a distribution hub, the development fim announced Monday.

The $33.5 million deal, which closed at the end of April, adds 150 acres to the 3,100 acres Tradepoint already acquired there after the RG Steel shut down in 2012.

Tradepoint has been working in the last few years to put the giant parcel back to productive use, demolishing buildings and making way for warehouses that serve companies such as Amazon, FedEx and Under Armour.

The addition of the shipyard, used by Bethlehem Steel and then a string of owners before closing for good more than a decade ago, will provide Tradepoint with additional berth capacity and more warehouse space to fuel its planned marine operations. Products that come by ship can be off-loaded to trucks and rail.

Kerry Doyle, Tradepoint’s chief commercial officer, said the move allows the company to further its redevelopment plans for the area.

“Today, we take another step forward in fulfilling the potential envisioned for this iconic site by incorporating the Sparrows Point Shipyard into our master plan,” he said. “This enables us to move forward with the next phase of our project — modernizing infrastructure and enhancing connectivity throughout the industrial complex to attract additional world-class tenants that will create jobs.”

Tradepoint also announced in March that it would get a $20 million federal grant to help pay for the improvements and has been planning to dredge the waterway to allow larger ships to use the berths.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn