Tower Federal Credit Union CEO to retire

Tower Federal Credit Union's President and CEO will retire in June, after nearly 30 years with the Laurel-based credit union.

Martin Breland, who has worked for Tower for 28 years, including 22 years as its top executive, will step down June 30.

Rick Stafford, the executive vice president of member services at Tower, will take over the role July 1.

"He is a champion of our culture and will carry forward the mission and core values of Tower and the credit union community," said Breland of Stafford, in a statement. "I am confident that Rick, the rest of our management team, our exceptional employees and our board will successfully guide Tower in the future by taking advantage of opportunities that lie ahead to better meet our members' needs and adeptly navigating any challenges that may arise. "

During his tenure with Tower, Breland helped grow the credit union's net worth from $50 million to $328.9 million.

The credit union, located in the Prince George's County side of Laurel, has 160,000 members and $3 billion in assets.

Tower has 12 branches in Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties. It also has four branches at Fort Meade.

