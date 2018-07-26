Tenable shares spike as the Columbia cyber firm goes public

Tenable’s stock opened up more than 40 percent above the offering price Thursday as shares in the Columbia-based cybersecurity company began trading publicly.

The company launched its initial public offering Thursday morning, offering 10.9 million shares for $23 each when the market opened. But the price of shares, trading as “TENB” on the Nasdaq Stock Market, spiked to nearly $33 when trading began late Thursday morning.

The early trades valued the company at nearly $3 billion. By about 1 p.m., shares still were trading at $32 each.

Tenable could raise more than $288 million through its initial public offering if the underwriters exercise their option for an additional 1.6 million shares. The offering is expected to close Monday.

The firm plans to put the funds toward working capital, invest in sales and marketing, and expand the company’s international growth, according to SEC documents.

The rapidly growing company, which is building a new headquarters in downtown Columbia, announced its intention to go public in late June.

Tenable helps businesses and governments monitor their networks for hacking threats. It now claims 24,000 customers, including more than half of all Fortune 500 companies.

“Tenable’s planned IPO comes amid a strong climate for cybersecurity startups,” said Rohit Kulkarni, managing director and head of research at SharesPost, in a statement. SharesPost is an online platform that connects investors with venture-backed companies.

