Tenable to relocate to new building in downtown Columbia

Tenable, the fast-growing cybersecurity company based in Columbia, plans to relocate its headquarters to downtown Columbia and add hundreds of employees in the next few years.

The company and government officials announced Friday that it would move in 2019 from its current offices in the Columbia Gateway corporate park off Interstate 95 to a new building on the Crescent property near the popular outdoor concert venue Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Tenable plans to occupy the top six floors of a 12-story building that The Howard Hughes Corp. is developing on the so-called Crescent Property, or what the developer calls the Merriweather District.

“We are proud to join downtown Columbia’s new Merriweather District as it continues to grow as a vibrant destination and to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the State of Maryland that has fostered Tenable’s growth since the very beginning,” said Steve Vintz, Tenable’s chief financial officer, in a statement. “Our move to downtown Columbia will provide a live-work-play environment for employees, accommodate future growth and allow our company to be part of the area’s exciting transformation.”

To accommodate its growth, Tenable expects to add hundreds of jobs in the coming years. It currently employs more than 900 people, including more than 300 in Maryland.

“With hundreds of new jobs on the horizon, this continued growth is further proof of our state’s highly-qualified tech workforce and Maryland’s reputation as the cyber capital of America,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in the announcement.

Founded in 2002, Tenable offers continuous network monitoring for businesses and organizations around the world, boasting more than 23,000 enterprise customers, ranging from Fortune Global 500 companies to mid-size firms.

Tenable’s relocation is important step for Howard County as it works with Howard Hughes to establish an urban-style downtown and redevelop the area around the Mall in Columbia.

“Tenable’s decision to expand its headquarters in Downtown Columbia is another indication of the momentum we have in Howard County,” said County Executive Allan H. Kittleman, in the announcement. “Tenable is a vitally important anchor business and source of energy and excitement as we continue to develop a vibrant, urban downtown and ensure that Columbia remains an important economic engine for years to come.”

Tenable will occupy 150,000 square feet in the new 350,000-square-foot building in the Merriweather District, which Howard Hughes called a prime example of Columbia founder James Rouse’s vision of “A City in a Garden.”

The Texas-based developer plans to build 2,300 residences, a 250-room hotel, over 1.5 million square feet of office space, and 314,000 square feet of street retail with a central park in the district.

“We are pleased that Tenable, a leading global cybersecurity company, has chosen the Merriweather District in downtown Columbia to house its expanding world headquarters,” said John DeWolf, Howard Hughes’s executive vice president, in a statement. “Tenable is an ideal tech-sector anchor that aligns with our innovative vision for downtown Columbia and our community-centered approach to business.”

The downtown Columbia plan calls for redeveloping 391 acres in the area with 14 million square feet of new mixed-use development with 4.3 million square feet of commercial office space, 1.25 million square feet of street retail, 6,244 residential units and 640 hotel rooms. About 10 percent of the plan is under construction or complete.

“The redevelopment of Downtown Columbia is a transformative development for our state, creating a true urban core in the heart of the celebrated suburban area, nestled between the city of Baltimore and the Nation’s Capital,” Hogan said.

Howard County approved a $90 million tax increment financing, or TIF, deal last year to support Howard Hughes’ redevelopment plan. In a TIF, a municipality issues bonds — usually to pay for infrastructure such as roads and sewers — that are repaid by new taxes generated by the development.

The downtown Columbia TIF became controversial because it included $51 million for a parking garage in the Merriweather District. Two Howard County council members sought to repeal it this summer, but Howard Hughes agreed to build and own the garage itself.

