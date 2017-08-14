Tax-free shopping week runs through Saturday

Consumers in Maryland can shop tax-free this week through Saturday in an annual event timed for back-to-school shopping.

During the annual Shop Maryland Tax-Free week, typically held the second week of August, purchases of any qualifying apparel or footwear priced at $100 or less, per item, will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax. The tax exemption applies regardless of the number of items bought.

For the first time this year, the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag also will be exempt from the tax. Accessories and school supplies are not included.

Some examples of items that qualify as tax-free include sweaters, shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes and boots priced at $100 or less. If discounts or coupons reduce the sales price of a single item to $100 or less, it still would qualify as tax-free.

For online sales, purchases might qualify if the merchandise is both paid for and delivered to the customer during the tax-free period, or if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order for immediate shipment, even if it is delivered later.

