Target expands next-day delivery to Baltimore stores

Target is bringing its next-day delivery service for goods such as paper towels, cereal and diapers to stores in the Baltimore area.

The mass discounter began testing Target Restock earlier this year in its headquarters city of Minneapolis. It has expanded to 10 markets, among them Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and St. Louis and added the Baltimore-Washington region this week. It will launch in San Francisco in mid-October.

It’s another step for the retailer in its efforts to go head-to-head with online giant Amazon and better compete with Walmart.

Shoppers can go to Target online and fill up a box with household goods and items in health, beauty, food and beverage, personal care and other categories and have them delivered to their homes the next business day for a flat fee of $4.99 per box. A gray bar at the top of the screen shows how much space is left in a box the size of a grocery cart.

In the Baltimore area, Restock is available at Target stores in the city and in Baltimore, Howard, Harford, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties.

