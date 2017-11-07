Target will close Mondawmin Mall store in February

Target will close its store in Mondawmin Mall in February, one of a dozen locations around the country slated to shut its doors, the retailer said Tuesday.

The mass discounter, a key anchor in the mall’s revitalization in 2008, will close Feb. 3.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Kristy Welker, a spokeswoman for the retailer. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”

Welker said all eligible store employees will be offered jobs at other area Targets.

The Mondawmin Target was the retailer’s first location in the city nearly a decade ago, part of a larger, $70 million effort to redevelop the mall with new anchors such as Shoppers Food & Pharmacy and to help spread commercial development beyond the Inner Harbor. Baltimore officials offered $15 million in tax incentives to help with the store construction.

“It’s devastating. It’s absolutely devastating,” said Nick J. Mosby, a state delegate and former Baltimore City Council member whose district includes the Mondawmin community. “It’s really a huge anchor to the mall and to the surrounding community. Many people shop at that particular Target.”

Target also is reportedly closing stores in Michigan, Kansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, Illinois and Texas.

CAPTION Target says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close around midnight local time. (Nov 6, 2017) Target says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close around midnight local time. (Nov 6, 2017) CAPTION Experts believe Apple — Qualcomm’s biggest customer — will need to be on board for Broadcom's deal to go forward. Experts believe Apple — Qualcomm’s biggest customer — will need to be on board for Broadcom's deal to go forward.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella