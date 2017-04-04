T. Rowe Price among advertisers suspending ads on Fox's O'Reilly show

T. Rowe Price Group, the Baltimore-based money management firm, has joined Mercedes-Benz and a raft of other advertisers pulling their ads from Bill O'Reilly's top-rated Fox News show after allegations that he sexually harassed several women.

The moves come after a weekend report in The New York Times that O'Reilly and his employer paid five women $13 million to settle allegations of harassment or other inappropriate conduct by Fox's star.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesman said Monday night that the company pulled ads from O'Reilly's show and reassigned them to other Fox News shows.

Other advertisers suspending their purchases on the conservative talk show include automakers BMW, Hyundai and Mitsubishi, insurer Allstate, personal finance site Credit Karma, drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, pet food company Ainsworth, men's shirt seller Untuckit, and online marketing firm Constant Contact.

O'Reilly is Fox News' top revenue producer, according to research firm Kantar Media, bringing in over $178 million in ad dollars in 2015 and $118.6 million in the first nine months of 2016. Fox News itself makes up one-fifth of parent company 21st Century Fox's profit, according to estimates from Anthony DiClemete, a media analyst with the Nomura investment bank.

Representatives for Fox News and parent company 21st Century Fox did not immediately answer questions.