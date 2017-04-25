T. Rowe Price Group reports Q1 results up from last year

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. reported a profit of $385.9 million in the first three months of the year, up 27 percent from the January-through-March period last year.
Earnings per share rose 36 cents to $1.54, compared to the first quarter of 2015. Adjusted for non-recurring gains, per-share earnings were $1.18, falling short of analyst estimates.
Eight analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research estimated earnings of $1.20 a share.
T. Rowe Price reported net revenue of $1.1 billion, up 12 percent from $994.1 million the same period last year.
"Solid earnings expectations and strengthening global economic data helped U.S. stocks sustain their post-election rally and record tangible gains in the first quarter of 2017," said William J. Stromberg, the company's president and CEO, in a statement.
The results include a $50 million insurance recovery related to the firm's decision to compensate some investors for a botched vote on Dell Inc.'s sale.
The firm had vocally opposed the deal in 2013 but inadvertently backed it, preventing T. Rowe investors from joining others in suing Dell for a higher price. Last year, T. Rowe said it would pay out $166 million into affected funds to make up for the mistake.
Excluding the insurance recovery, operating expenses rose 10 percent, to $641.9 million from the same period in 2015.
Investment advisory fees rose almost 14 percent, to $991.1 million.
T. Rowe had $861.6 billion in assets under management at the end of March.