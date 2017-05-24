Baltimore Sun building is sold to local firm

The Calvert Street property leased by The Baltimore Sun and a neighboring parking garage have been sold to the Baltimore-based real estate investment and management firm Atapco Properties.

The deal has been in the works for months, as the Chicago-based Tribune Media, which owned the buildings, sought to sell off its real estate properties. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

"We're just excited," said Kevin McAndrews, president of Atapco. "We have long roots in Baltimore like The Sun does. We're excited to take on the challenge of transforming an old building into something that's good for everybody in the city."

Tribune spun off The Sun and its other newspapers in 2014 but kept their real estate. The company sold the Port Covington building that houses The Sun's printing presses later that year to Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank's Sagamore Development for $46.5 million, though The Sun has a long-term lease on the building.

The Sun also has a lease until June 2018 on the Calvert Street building where its news and administrative offices are located. The newspaper also has options to extend the lease.

The deal between Tribune and Atapco closed May 22. McAndrews declined to disclose the sale price and said plans for the property were still developing. But he said there was a lot of potential given the location just north of downtown at what he called the "gateway to Mount Vernon."

McAndrews said the buildings — at 401, 501 and 601 N. Calvert Street — will be renovated and additional space could be added in a parking lot on the property. The company may add retail space or even hospitality or residential space.

Atapco was founded in the city in 1910 by Louis Blaustein and his son as an oil company. The firm entered real estate in 1961 with purchase of a building in the downtown business district that would bear the family name and become the company headquarters, according to the company's online history. The 30-story structure was credited with helping spark a downtown renaissance.

The company's portfolio now includes industrial, retail and residential buildings across Maryland and in several other states.

An earlier deal for The Sun building at 501 N. Calvert St. and the garage fell through last year when the lead bidder, developer Mark Sapperstein, backed away citing other obligations. Much of the building is empty. The engineering firm RK&K, which leased space in the garage building, already said it would move to a building in the Inner Harbor.

