Downtown Baltimore adds jobs and residents, report shows

Downtown Baltimore added both residents and jobs last year, according to an annual report being released Wednesday by the Downtown Partnership.

After finding downtown employment declined in 2015, the report measuring the economic health of the blocks within a one-mile radius of Light and Pratt streets found the number of jobs rebounded last year to 122,242.

The downtown district is viewed as the city's economic engine and holds nearly a third of the city's businesses and more than a third of its jobs. At a time when the city's population has fallen to a nearly 100-year low, the number of downtown residents inched up by about 500 to 42,861 people. The number of downtown residents has jumped 11 percent since 2007.

"There are other neighborhoods growing as well, but the hope is that others could grow as significantly as downtown," said Kirby Fowler, president of the Downtown Partnership. "We need the entire city to be successful for downtown to be successful."

The nonprofit that works to improve the district planned to join with Mayor Catherine Pugh to release the report Wednesday morning during an event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel that will feature a panel discussion about living downtown.

The downtown district's housing occupancy dropped to 91.3 percent last year as two large residential projects were completed, apartment conversions on South Calvert and West Franklin streets that added more than 300 units. But Fowler said demand remains strong and many of the new residents are moving to downtown from out of state.

The employment gain — more than 3,500 jobs — came after a decline of more than 5,000 jobs in 2015, the first drop since 2011. The report lists health care and social assistance, public administration, and professional, scientific and technical services as the top three industry sectors, representing more than half the employment base for downtown

The report shows the office market downtown held steady, maintaining a 16 percent vacancy rate. Exelon moved into its new 450,000-square-foot headquarters at Harbor Point, joining Morgan Stanley as an anchor tenant. And the Army Corps of Engineers took over more than 160,000 square feet at 2 Hopkins Plaza.

"We know the downtown office market is incredibly diverse, and that's a source of our strength," Fowler said. "We're not reliant on one or two industries."

Downtown also has proved attractive to technology start-ups and businesses, he said.

At Spark, a collaborative workspace near the Inner Harbor designed for start-ups and entrepreneurs, the number of companies has grown from 22 to 93 since the space opened in January 2016.

"We're seeing the growth here," said Shervonne Cherry, community manager at Spark, which is expanding to an additional floor to accommodate a lengthy waiting list. "It's been a really busy year."

Downtown's hotel occupancy and revenues also improved after hitting a low point after the unrest of spring 2015, Fowler said. Hotel occupancy last year moved up to 67.6 percent, up from 66.1 percent in 2015 and outperforming hotels in the Baltimore area and nationally in occupancy and revenue.

One of the biggest challenges in transforming downtown has been attracting retailers, Fowler said. Vacancy rates rose last year, partly because of closures in the Pratt Street pavilion at the Inner Harbor's Harborplace as it undergoes a renovation. Upcoming retail additions include a 50,000-square-foot replacement Whole Foods opening in a new location in Harbor East.

A 2012 downtown housing study showed the neighborhood could accommodate 5,000 new housing units over five years, of which 3,500 have been built, Fowler said.

"Our goal is to retain a lot of the people who've moved into downtown," he said, adding that it has become diverse, with nearly half of residents identifying as minorities. "The diversity there is incredibly strong, and it's a model for the rest of the city."

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

Partnership's State of Downtown

Residents

2015: 42,350

2016: 42,861

Employment

2015: 118,723

2016: 122,242

Office Vacancy

2015: 16 percent

2016: 16 percent

Hotel occupancy

2015: 66.1 percent

2016: 67.6 percent

Source: Downtown Partership of Baltimore