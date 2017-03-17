Starbucks opens in East Baltimore with a training focus

Starbucks opened a coffee shop with a training focus near Johns Hopkins Hospital Friday, the fifth in the chain's U.S. initiative to offer jobs and training to youths in poor communities.

The shop with an in-store classroom opened in the Science + Technology Park at Johns Hopkins in an office/lab building on Ashland Avenue, part of a larger project transforming 88 acres north of the hospital into homes, offices and shops. Starbucks announced plans for the East Baltimore shop in September.

Besides creating jobs, the store will work with local minority and women-owned suppliers and offer job readiness and training skills courses.

Classes will be offered through The Choice Program, a non-profit run by The Shriver Center at the University of Maryland Baltimore County that focuses on delinquency prevention and youth development. The store will employ three Choice Program graduates and 14 other Baltimore residents.

Starbucks has opened similar formats in Jamaica, Queens; Ferguson, Mo; the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, and Phoenix. The coffee giant plans to open 15 similar stores in low- to- medium-income communities by next year.

