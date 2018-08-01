Stanley Black & Decker expands in Towson

Stanley Black & Decker is expanding its presence in Towson, adding a second floor of office space to a building it moved into on Allegheny Avenue in April.

The Connecticut-based tool maker signed a second, 6,600-square-foot, full floor lease at the five-story office building at 210 Allegheny Avenue, landlord Chesapeake Real Estate Group and Cicero Capital Partners said Wednesday.

The building serves as the headquarters of Stanley Engineered Fastening, a division that makes fasteners for assembly work in the automotive and other industries. The company’s power tools division is headquartered on East Joppa Road in Towson.

The manufacturer began leasing space in the building in January, becoming the inaugural tenant, and moved onto the fifth floor in April. The company plans to move employees into the additional space this fall.

Baltimore-based Chesapeake Real Estate and Columbia-based Cicero bought the building in 2016 and invested $1 million in renovations.

Christopher Murray, vice president of Chesapeake Real Estate, said the expansion of Black & Decker “will positively impact the greater Towson business distinct with the addition of new professionals that will patronize local restaurants and shops.”

CAPTION The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella