Sprouts Farmers Market will open store in Ellicott City next year

Sprouts Farmers Market, a fast-growing organic grocer, plans to open its first Maryland store early next year in Ellicott City.

The store in St. John’s Plaza at 9150 Baltimore National Pike will be one of nine new locations opening in the first three months of 2018 and part of a 30-store U.S. expansion planned for next year, Sprouts said Wednesday. The Phoenix, Az.,-based chain runs more than 280 stores in 15 states.

The grocer plans to hire about 120 workers in Ellicott City.

Sprouts also will open locations in New Mexico, North Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, California and Florida early next year. The Ellicott city store will be Sprouts’ first in the mid-Atlantic.

The chain got its start 15 years ago, billing itself as a seller of fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices, including more than 1,800 items under the Sprouts brand. Departments include fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins, a deli, dairy, bakery and natural body care.

