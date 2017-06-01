Six Flags debuts Wonder Woman ride, tallest in park's history

Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro will add the tallest ride in the theme park's history this summer with the opening of the 240-foot tall Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth extreme swing ride.

The 24-story ride, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, is named after the DC Comics super hero. It's designed to spin riders around the tower in a 98-foot circle at speed of 40 miles per hour.

The park announced the ride as the new "Wonder Woman" movie opens in theaters Friday.

"Excitement around Wonder Woman is at its peak, making this the perfect time to debut the first ride bearing this iconic female DC Super Hero's name," said Rick Howarth, the park's president, in an announcement Thursday.

The ride will be located next to the Superman Ride of Steel roller coaster. The park plans an official unveiling on June 13. The park, run by Six Flags Entertainment Corp., opened for the season May 26 and will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

