Six Flags America to expand river adventure at water park in Prince George's County

Six Flags America will replace its existing river adventure with a new, larger floating attraction to open next year in its water park.

The Prince George’s County theme park will expand its existing Castaway Creek, making it longer, wider and wetter. The new ride, which parkgoers float down on tubes, will be called Wahoo River.

The new attraction will include a zero depth entry to make it easier for guests to enter, a wave generator to push the tubes along, wall sprayers, dumping buckets, water arches and waterfalls. There’s also new decking and seating.

“Wahoo River boasts a myriad of unique water features and will be the new centerpiece of our water park,” Park President Rick Howarth said in a statement. “Every year we add new attractions, like this season’s Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth ride.”

Six Flags did not respond to a question about how much it is spending on the project.

