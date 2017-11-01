Business

Sinclair Broadcast has no interest in hiring Bill O'Reilly, CEO says

Lorraine Mirabella
Sinclair Broadcast Group put to rest on Wednesday speculation that it plans to hire former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

During a morning conference call with analysts, Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley responded to a question about the Hunt Valley-based broadcaster’s reported interest in hiring O’Reilly, who was forced out at Fox in April amid sexual harassment allegations.

“We get approached all the time by a lot of people,” Ripley said. “He did approach us. … We do not have any interest in hiring him.”

The broadcast group also reported a third-quarter drop in sales and profit Wednesday, and addressed criticism over its planned $3.9 billion deal to buy Tribune Media Co. Sinclair said the deal, which federal regulators are continuing to review, are on track.

