Sinclair Broadcast plans to keep headquarters in Hunt Valley, double in size

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. said Wednesday that the company will retain its national headquarters in Hunt Valley and invest $12 million to accommodate an expansion that could double the number of employees to 700 by 2024.

The expansion is contingent on Sinclair’s planned $3.9 billion takeover of Tribune Media Co. The Federal Communication Commission is currently reviewing the acquisition, which would make Sinclair the nation’s largest broadcaster.

The expansion was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan and the state’s Department of Commerce, which approved a $1.3 million loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund to assist with project costs.

Baltimore County is providing a $130,000 loan for the expansion. The company is also eligible for tax credits through the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

Sinclair owns 193 television stations in 89 U.S. markets.

