FCC Chairman expresses 'serious concerns' about proposed Sinclair-Tribune merger, putting deal in jeopardy

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed $3.9 billion takeover of Tribune Media appears in jeopardy after the head of the Federal Communications Commission Monday raised “serious concerns” about the controversial deal and proposed a review by an administrative law judge.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, an appointee of President Donald Trump viewed as a friendly to such a merger, said after a thorough review, "I have serious concerns about the Sinclair/Tribune transaction.

The Sinclair-Tribune deal has been facilitated by an easing of TV station ownership restrictions under President Donald Trump and his chosen FCC chairman, Ajit Pai. The FCC voted in April to reinstate the so-called UHF discount, a technologically obsolete regulation that helped reduce coverage calculations.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai issued a statement Monday expressing “serious concerns” about the proposed merger of Sinclair Broadcast Group and Chicago’s Tribune Media, putting the $3.9 billion deal in jeopardy.

“The evidence we’ve received suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law,” Pai said in the statement. “When the FCC confronts disputed issues like these, the Communications Act does not allow it to approve a transaction.”

Tribune Media is a separate company from Tronc, the parent of The Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and other papers.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is based in Hunt Valley.

