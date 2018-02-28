Sinclair Broadcast expects Tribune Media deal to close in 2nd quarter

Sinclair Broadcast Group expects to finalize its proposed $3.9 billion takeover of Tribune Media in the second quarter, the Hunt Valley TV station owner said Wednesday.

The company updated the status of the planned acquisition, which would cement its spot as the nation’s largest broadcaster, as it reported a better-than-expected financial performance for the last three months of its fiscal year.

Sinclair’s net income jumped to $443.5 million, or $4.32 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $120.9 million, or $1.32 per share. The increase included a $272 million tax benefit as a result of federal tax reform — which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent — and a $225 million gain for vacating spectrum in some markets as part of a government auction to free up spectrum for wireless use.

Revenues for the three months that ended Dec. 31 fell 8 percent to $734 million, compared with $797.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which included $113 million of political advertising during a presidential election year.

"As we begin 2018, there are many positive events we are looking forward to driving value for the company and the industry," David Smith, Sinclair’s executive chairman, said in the company’s announcement. “Meanwhile, we continue to work with the required governmental agencies towards the successful acquisition of Tribune Media Company.”

Smith said the industry would benefit long term from the Federal Communications Commission’s expected approval of a next generation TV broadcast standard, which will enable mobile TV viewing, and deregulation of local and national broadcast ownership rules. Federal tax reform, he said, should benefit small and medium-sized advertisers.

Fourth quarter results, when adjusted for transaction, legal and other one-time charges, exceeded company expectations, said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO.

The first quarter of the year has been off to a slower-than-expected start because Sinclair owns or operates a low percentage of NBC affiliates, the network that aired the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

But, “we are looking forward to growth drivers from the upcoming mid-term elections and the positive effects from tax reform and a growing economy,” Ripley said in the company’s announcement.

