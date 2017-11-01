Sinclair Broadcast reports drop in sales and profits for third quarter

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reported a third quarter drop in sales and profit Wednesday, said its planned $3.9 billion deal to buy Tribune Media Co. remains on track and put to rest speculation that it plans to hire former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

In announcing its third quarter results, Hunt Valley-based Sinclair addressed criticism over its controversial plans to acquire Tribune Media under broadcast ownership rules that federal regulators revised earlier this year and are continuing to review. The Federal Communications Commission’s review this month of rules that could further deregulate the television broadcast industry recognizes changes in the competitive marketplace, David Smith, Sinclair’s executive chairman, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Broadcasters actually do compete against everyone for viewers and advertising dollars,” Smith said. “Their review also recognizes that the current rules no longer reflect the realities of today’s media landscape and consumer viewing habits. We applaud the FCC’s action to level the playing field, especially in light of emerging technologies and consolidation in the telecom and cable industries.”

During a morning conference call with analysts, Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley responded to a question about the broadcaster’s reported interest in hiring O’Reilly, who was forced out at Fox amid sexual harassment allegations.

“We get approached all the time by a lot of people,” Ripley said. “He did approach us. … We do not have any interest in hiring him.”

Sinclair on Wednesday reported a decrease in net income to $30.6 million, or 30 cents a share, in the three months ended September 30, compared with income of $50.8 million, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2016, the Hunt Valley-based broadcaster said. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 42 cents per share.

The impact of recent storms during hurricane season cut into revenues, which fell 3.3 percent to $670.9 million and just missed analysts’ estimates of $672.1 million, the company said. The decrease included $3.1 million of lost revenue as a result of the hurricanes and other one-time adjustments.

Smith said the company is continuing to work with the FCC and other governmental agencies and expects the Tribune acquisition to close early next year. The merger of the two broadcasters will cement Sinclair’s position as the nation’s largest TV station owner. Tribune stockholders approved the deal on Oct. 19.

The FCC last month extended its review timeline for the takeover to allow for more input from the public, setting Thursday as the new deadline to submit comments. The deal could give Sinclair control of 233 television stations that reach 72 percent of U.S. households.

Approval has appeared likely because the FCC recently relaxed rules for broadcast station ownership, but opponents say the deal will hurt media competition and consumers.

During the third quarter, Sinclair increased its share of revenues in markets where it operates, the company said, despite facing challenges such as the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the loss of some technical school advertisers and some one-time charges related to transactions.

The company made progress entering partnerships with multichannel video programming distributors to carry Sinclair’s signals, and renewed several Fox and CBS network affiliation agreements, Ripley said.

It also closed on a $240 million acquisition of Bonten Media Group Holdings, Inc., a deal that included affiliate Cunningham Broadcasting Corp.’s purchase of the membership interest of Esteem Broadcasting. The acquisition gave Sinclair 14 TV stations in eight markets.

CAPTION Organized theft has surpassed internal theft to become the leading cause of retail loss, said Robert Moraca, vice president of loss prevention for the National Retail Federation. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Organized theft has surpassed internal theft to become the leading cause of retail loss, said Robert Moraca, vice president of loss prevention for the National Retail Federation. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal has returned the spotlight to earlier cases on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Big Wall Street firms have settled sex discrimination cases in the last 20 years for tens of millions of dollars. (Oct. 26, 2017) The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal has returned the spotlight to earlier cases on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Big Wall Street firms have settled sex discrimination cases in the last 20 years for tens of millions of dollars. (Oct. 26, 2017)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella