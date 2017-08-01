Sinclair Broadcast reports second quarter earnings in 'defining year'

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reported a decrease in profit for the second quarter but met Wall Street’s expectations during what the company called a defining year for the Hunt Valley-based TV station owner.

Net income decreased to $44.6 million, or 43 cents per share, for the three months that ended June 30, compared with net income of $49.4 million, or 52 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2016. Earnings met analysts’ expectations of 43 cents per share.

“2017 continues to be a defining year for Sinclair as our strategic acquisitions, partnerships and technological leadership drive the growth of the company,” David Smith, executive chairman, said in an announcement.

He said Sinclair’s planned acquisition of Tribune Media Co. for $3.9 billion “would create a leading media platform that ensures a free and local television model can thrive.”

Sales rose nearly 2 percent to $679.3 million, compared with $666.5 million in the second quarter of last year, beating expectations. Analysts had expected sales of $670.3 million. Political ad revenues were $5.4 million, compared with $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2016.

The company said it expects core advertising sales to be flat in the third quarter partly because of the absence of $11 million in Olympic ad revenue that came in the third quarter of 2016.

But digital business is faring better than expected, with growth in the mid to high 20 percent range expected in the third quarter, said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO.

