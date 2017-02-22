Sinclair misses analysts' estimates, but anticipates pivotal year ahead.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reported a fourth quarter earnings boost Wednesday that missed analysts' estimates, but the chairman of the Hunt Valley-based TV station owner said he anticipates a pivotal year in broadcast thanks to deregulation and a new broadcast transmission system.

The company reported net income of $120.9 million, or $1.32 per share, for the three months that ended Dec. 31, up from $58.2 million, or 61 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2015.

"With …the potential for deregulation on the horizon, we expect 2017 to be a pivotal hear for Sinclair and the broadcast industry," David Smith, Sinclair's executive chairman, said in the company's announcement.

In addition, the Federal Communications Commission is expected to approve the new "Next Generation" broadcast standard.

"The new technology is expected to revolutionize the broadcast industry and provide for new business opportunities, products and services," Smith said.

The broadcaster saw total revenue jump more than 30 percent in the fourth quarter to $797.7 million compared with $611.8 million in the last three months of 2015.

Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of $1.36 per share and xx per share and revenue of $805.49.

The company has been active in launching new networks and programs, including TBD, a multi-screen TV network offering content from the Internet such as web series, short films and lifestyle, sports and music content and Charge!, Charge!, an adventure and action network offering T series and movies through a partnership with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Sinclair also is seeing growth through increased distribution of its Tennis Channel and strong digital advertising revenues, Chris Ripley, Sinclair's president and CEO, said in the company's announcement.