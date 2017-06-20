ShopRite expands locally produced offerings

ShopRite is expanding its locally grown offerings to include farm-raised beef, seafood, flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey and roasted coffees, the grocer said Tuesday.

The retailer-owned cooperative, based in New Jersey, operates 10 Baltimore-area supermarkets.

"More than ever, we are meeting increased customer demand for locally sourced products by working hand-in-hand with local entrepreneurs, family farms and businesses to procure and sell products that have been locally grown," said Derrick Jenkins, vice president of ShopRite's produce and floral division.

The grocer recently introduced Farm Promise, a line of beef and pork products that comes from family-owned farms in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and upstate New York. The meat is free of antibiotics and growth hormones.

Stores get daily deliveries of sea scallops, fluke, crabs, clams, oysters, bluefish and whiting caught in waters off New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Delaware. Stores also sell products made by independent businesses and growers, including roasted coffees, pastries and breads, honey, small-batch sauces and greens from indoor farms.

More than 270 ShopRite stores are located in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Delaware.

