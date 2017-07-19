Trends among seniors contributing to historically low for-sale housing inventory

After suffering kidney failure, gallstones, uterine cancer and a heart attack all in one year, Hilda Ellison needed a cane to get around, had trouble with stairs and was nervous about going down her front walk without holding onto someone.

Her adult children pleaded with her to move in with them. But Ellison, who’s in her 70s, had lived in her Allendale home for a decade and there was no way she was moving.

“I don’t want to move nowhere,” Ellison said. “This is my home and I love it.”

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Hilda Ellison participated in CAPABLE, a Johns Hopkins program that makes home improvements to help people stay in their homes. She loves the home she's been in for 15 years and doesn't want to move. Hilda Ellison participated in CAPABLE, a Johns Hopkins program that makes home improvements to help people stay in their homes. She loves the home she's been in for 15 years and doesn't want to move. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

For better or worse, in poor health and old age, a growing number of seniors are unwilling to part with their homes, a decision that’s making waves in the housing market by reducing the inventory of homes available for sale and helping push up prices.

Roughly three-quarters of people age 80 and older still live in their own homes, according to researchers at Harvard University. And, according to a survey by AARP, baby boomers will follow the trend their elders are setting — a 2014 survey by the organization estimated that 87 percent of adults over age 65 want to remain in their homes as they age.

In part because people are delaying selling their homes, the inventory of homes for sale is at a historic low in the Baltimore area and across the country. June marked the 21st consecutive month of declining home inventory in the Baltimore area, as the number of available homes dropped 12.6 percent from the year before, according to a monthly housing report by ShowingTime.

“In America people moved every 10 years and they’re not doing that,” said Jon Coile, board chairman for Bright MLS, a regional real estate listing service. These days, people are waiting 12 or 13 years before selling. “That’s making it more of a challenge for people who are not part of the system yet. There’s less to choose from.”

Drawn-out homeownership is only one factor contributing to the tight inventory, and homeowners may be holding onto their property for a number of reasons. Many are waiting for their homes to recover from pre-recession prices. The tight inventory is contributing to rising prices.

But as home prices slowly rebound, the rising trend of aging in place — and a growing economy of businesses and services enabling seniors to stay put — could pinch the housing market for years to come.

“This is on everybody’s topic list,” said Alyssia Essig, president-elect of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors. “We are healthier far longer, we’re working longer and everyone wants their independence.”

Ultimately, she said, “that is going to put a crunch on housing.”

As technology and medical advancements enable more people to live at home into old age, the global home healthcare market is expected to balloon to nearly $350 billion by 2020, up from $227.5 billion in 2015, according to an industry analysis by research firm MarketsandMarkets.

But living at home longer isn’t just about getting the right medical care. Seniors need help maintaining their homes and making improvements to accommodate their health needs.

At Ellison’s home, researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health installed brighter lights and non-slip grip under her rugs to reduce the possibility of tripping, added a grab bar in her bathroom to help her get out of the tub, and installed a rail along her front walkway so she can get to and from her car.

Hopkins’ CAPABLE study — short for Community Aging in Place - Advancing Better Living for Elders — also works with participants to teach them how to track their vital signs, establish a routine for taking medication and manage their chronic conditions. The study, which is open to low-income seniors, tracks whether handyman repairs and better at-home health education can improve the overall health of people aging in place.

Ellison found out about the study through a connection at Hopkins, where she used to work.

“It’s not just that they brought me things,” Ellison said. “It’s that they taught me how to use them.”

Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors, a program administered by Baltimore community development nonprofit Civic Works, provides home repairs, such as fixing trip hazards, to improve safety at the homes of low-income seniors. The organization works with other community groups to send case workers and home repair teams to clients’ homes.

For many of the program’s clients, staying in their home is a point of pride, especially for minorities who may have struggled to obtain a mortgage decades ago, said Danielle R. Bouchard, who organizes the program for Strong City Baltimore, a neighborhood revitalization group.

“To have to give it up to move into a senior home, it’s like, well, what did I work for my whole life?” Bouchard said.

That’s the case for Jean Sherrod.

Her home in Better Waverly she moved into with her husband in 1986 is the first she ever owned. Civic Works has made minor repairs there and Bouchard routinely stops by to see how she’s doing.

“I’ve considered it, I have,” Sherrod said of selling the place. “But it would take so much.”

Aside from her sentimental attachment to the rowhome, Sherrod takes care of her grandchildren and doesn’t think she could afford to pay rent somewhere else.

“That decision to sell becomes tougher when you have all these connections and there may not be other options for you,” said Rodney Harrell, a housing expert for AARP. “You may find this place doesn’t work for you, but you’re not sure if you can sell it and find another place that meets your needs.”

A dearth of affordable senior housing also keeps people in their homes longer, especially if their property won’t fetch a price that will give them much to support their move, said Laura N. Gitlin, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and director of its Center for Innovative Care in Aging.

“The huge elephant in the room is what are the housing options?” Gitlin said. “For many people the options are very poor because of personal finances and the housing stock available.”

Existing rowhomes, condos and apartments often are unsuitable for seniors who need wide doorways for wheelchairs and walkers, and who could trip over doorway thresholds.

New-build housing is more likely to include amenities such as walk-in showers and tubs, handicap-accessible doorways and lower light switches but is often too expensive for seniors on fixed monthly budgets, Gitlin said.

“We have the potential of having some very creative options,” she said, “but making the price point affordable and accessible remains a big challenge.”